Funeral homes adjust to stay safe because of COVID-19

HORNELL, NY (WETM) – Nurses and doctors come in close contact with people every day, putting their lives on the line for the greater good, but coming in close contact with a person after they pass away could be just as dangerous.

“On an inanimate object, like an embalming table, it would a couple of days,” Jim Dagon, owner of Dagon Funeral Homes, says while explaining how long coronavirus can last. “The body itself, inside, I am not sure how long it would be, but if a person has to be cremated that’s easier to have to deal with than embalm a body.”

Dagon Funeral Homes has been a family business for generations, said Dagon, and he currently works alongside is daughter Laura Picco. Dagon is in his late sixties and has asthma, making him high-risk. But when they do get a person who passed away from the virus, he doesn’t want his daughter working on them.

“Funeral directors are very very susceptible and we are not on the direct line of fire like nurses are and doctors are in the hospitals and nursing homes but we are not far behind them,” Dagon explained.

When he finishes prepping a body, he does everything in his power to remain healthy.

“I’ll go to my house, and step out of my clothes, and they go right into the washing machine right there, and I walk directly into the shower to scrub down best I can,” Dagon explained.

He has had to adjust his personal life to keep his wife and the grandchild that they raise safe from the virus by sending them to live in their second home.

“I probably won’t even be near them again for several months until this whole thing is totally under control,” Dagon said.

They have also had to change how the family members of the deceased can grieve for their loved ones.

“There can be no more public visitation at the funeral home. We are only supposed to have up to ten people at a time,” Dagon said. “It pretty much has to be immediate family, and that’s about it.”

They have even turned to technology to keep people connected and a part of the services from afar.

“We are videotaping and putting the graveside service on our Facebook page so people can view the services itself,” said Dagon. “Whether it be a grave sight service or a very very small service here at the funeral home, they can view it on their computer screens or their cell phones.”

Dagon says that for now, they have plenty of personal protective equipment or PPEs. He says that they double-up on gloves and have heavy-duty masks. He says that if he does run out of PPE, he knows that he can count on other funeral homes in the Twin Tier region, just as they can rely on him.