Funeral information released for Avoca crash victim

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) – Funeral services for Christopher ODell will be on March 14 at the Wallace Wesleyan Church. Calling hours will begin at 10 a.m. with a funeral service beginning at noon.

A benefit will be held at the church from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

O’Dell was a passenger in a vehicle accident on Wednesday on Route 415 in Avoca.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard says a 17-year-old male was allegedly driving a 2006 Hyundai with three male passengers, ages 16, 17 and 18, inside.

O’Dell died while receiving medical treatment from a local medical provider. Family friends tell 18 News that O’Dell was a volunteer firefighter at the Wallace Fire Department, who responded to the scene.

A 16-year-old passenger is in critical, but stable condition in Rochester, and the driver and a second passenger were treated and released from a medical provider in Dansville.

