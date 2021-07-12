Gaffer District hosting drive-in movie night

WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 01: Atmosphere at the World Premiere Of Sony Pictures Animation And Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse” at Regency Village Theatre on December 01, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images)

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Gaffer District will be holding a Summer in Downtown Drive-In Movie Night at Corning Credit Union on July 23 showing Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Tickets are $10 per carload and include four bottles of water and a bag of popcorn. The Gaffer District says tickets are limited the event is likely to sell out. You can purchase tickets online for the movie, which begins at 9 p.m. The lot opens at 7:30 pm from the Warren St. entrance and no entry will be allowed once the movie begins.

Moviegoers can either remain in their car or sit outside in the empty parking spot next to their car. Only standard passenger vehicles are allowed (cars, trucks, SUVs), and no RV’s or buses are allowed.

The event will be rain or shine, however, if conditions are dangerous the screening may be delayed or canceled.