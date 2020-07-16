Gaffer District organized event in Corning this weekend

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Summer means fun for many people but with the coronavirus still lingering in the air, events have been altered to keep people safe.

The Corning Gaffer District has made several adjustments to bring fun and joy to Market Street. From July 16-19 there will be live music on the street as well as “Rediscover Corning Customer Appreciation Sale,” where participating stores are marking down their price tags.

And a drive-in movie night has been organized in the parking lot at Corning Federal Credit Union at 9 pm/dusk showing Sonic the Hedgehog. The tickets for this event were priced at $10 and has already been sold out, possibly inspiring the Gaffer District to hold this event next month.

