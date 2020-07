CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews are working to repair a gas leak in the City of Corning after construction crews hit a gas line on Friday afternoon, according to Corning Fire Chief Brad Davies.

Five homes near the 100 block of South Place had to have their gas turned off because of the leak, according to our reporter on the scene.

Corning Natural Gas is on the scene and working to fix the break.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.