GlassFest events dampened by the rain

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Today is the 3rd day of GlassFest Fusion 2021, but the events scheduled for today are changing due to the weather. The rain has washed out most of the art demonstrations, but the music performance will continue.

Tonight’s musical performers will be indoors. Loren Vinal will be at Cugini Italian Cafe & Market, and Brothers Grateful will be at Carey’s Brew House.

ARTS Council Pop-up-Christina Johnson and Jen Sekella are moving from this afternoon to Sunday at 2:15, after the Memorial Day salute. Christina is a painting demo, Jen is doing body art/face painting-

Michael Czarnecki is moving from Friday to Thursday at 5 PM in Centerway Square. He is doing poetry and storytelling.

A decision on Movie Night will be made Friday. Refunds will be issued for those who purchased if they can not attend the new date.

For now, the events scheduled for Saturdays are not changing, but that will be reevaluated if the rain forecasted alters.

