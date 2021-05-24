GlassFest Fusion 2021 kicks off today in the Crystal City

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The annual event was kicked off today with a glass ribbon cutting at the Corning Museum of Glass (CMoG). Activities include live music, pop-up entertainment, guided art tours, and picnics in the park.
“When I saw that ribbon get cut, for the first time since 2019’s ribbon cutting, felt such an overwhelming sense of joy, and hope for the future,” said Gaffer District Director Colene Fabrizi.
Ongoing Activities
- Streaming of glass blowing demonstrations | Vitrix Hot Glass Studio (77 West Market Street)
- Pop-up art and music entertainment | Throughout Corning’s Gaffer District
- Corning Museum of Glass In Sparkling Company Exhibit
Monday, May 24
- Kelly Ormsby at Centerway Square (Jewelry Demo)| 4:00 PM
- Gail Lewis at Riverfront Park (Zentangle Demo) | 6:00 PM
- Picnic in the Park | Music in Riverfront Park and Northside (Park Ln, next to senior center) | 6:00-9:00 PM
Tuesday, May 25
- Filomena Jack at Centennial Sculpture (Painting Demo) | 4:00 PM
- Centerway Bridge 100th Birthday Kickoff
- Ceremony |Riverfront Park | 6:00 PM
- Music on Centerway Bridge | 6:30-8:00 PM
- Elmira Little Theatre at Centerway Square (Quick Fixes Sketches) | 7:00 PM
Wednesday, May 26
- Christina Johnson at Centerway Walking Bridge (Painting Demo) | 4:00 PM
- Jen Sekella at Riverfront Park (Body Art/Face Painting with models) | 6:00 PM
- Picnic in the Park | Music in Riverfront Park and Northside (Park Ln., next to Senior Center) | 6:00-9:00 PM
Thursday, May 27
- Lexi Loss at Centerway Square (Poetry) | 4:00 PM
- Jose Gomez at Centerway Square (Piano Music and Singing) | 6:00 PM
- Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes Brass Quintet | Riverfront Park | 7:00 PM
- Guided Public Art Tours | Centennial Sculpture (pre-registration required please click here for FREE tickets) | 6:00 PM
Friday, May 28
- Michael Czarnecki at Centerway Square (Poetry and Storytelling) | 4:00 PM
- Rafael Grigorian’s Ballet Studio | Centerway Square | 6:00 PM
- Drive-In Movie Night: Scoob! | Corning Credit Union Parking Lot | 9:00 PM | Click here for more information and to purchase tickets
- Guided Public Art Tours | Centennial Sculpture (pre-registration required please click here for FREE tickets) | 6:00 PM
- Self-Guided Featured Artist Stroll | Market Street | All Day
Saturday, May 29
- Vicie Rolling at Centerway Square (Poetry and Storytelling)| 1:00 PM
- Gerard Burke at Centerway Square (Blues Music) | 3:00 PM
- Guided Public Art Tours | Centennial Sculpture (pre-registration required; please click here for FREE tickets) | 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM
- Centerway Square concert | Funknut | 6:00-8:00 PM
Sunday, May 30
- Memorial Day Salute | Riverfront Park | 1:00 PM
- Centerway Square Concert | Tom Killian Trio | 2:00 PM
- Guided Public Art Tours | Centennial Sculpture (pre-registration required please click here for FREE tickets) | 12:00 PM & 2:00 PM
Can’t make the event in person? No worries! Tune in to the following activities virtually on our Facebook.
- Tuesday | Centerway Bridge 100th Birthday Kickoff | 6:00 PM
- Friday | Featured Artist Stroll | All Day
- Sunday | Memorial Day Salute | 1:00 PM