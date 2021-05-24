GlassFest Fusion 2021 kicks off today in the Crystal City

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The annual event was kicked off today with a glass ribbon cutting at the Corning Museum of Glass (CMoG). Activities include live music, pop-up entertainment, guided art tours, and picnics in the park.

“When I saw that ribbon get cut, for the first time since 2019’s ribbon cutting, felt such an overwhelming sense of joy, and hope for the future,” said Gaffer District Director Colene Fabrizi.

Ongoing Activities

Streaming of glass blowing demonstrations | Vitrix Hot Glass Studio (77 West Market Street)

| Vitrix Hot Glass Studio (77 West Market Street) Pop-up art and music entertainment | Throughout Corning’s Gaffer District

| Throughout Corning’s Gaffer District Corning Museum of Glass In Sparkling Company Exhibit

Monday, May 24

Kelly Ormsby at Centerway Square (Jewelry Demo)| 4:00 PM

(Jewelry Demo)| Gail Lewis at Riverfront Park (Zentangle Demo) | 6:00 PM

(Zentangle Demo) | Picnic in the Park | Music in Riverfront Park and Northside (Park Ln, next to senior center) | 6:00-9:00 PM

Tuesday, May 25

Filomena Jack at Centennial Sculpture (Painting Demo) | 4:00 PM

(Painting Demo) | Centerway Bridge 100th Birthday Kickoff

Ceremony |Riverfront Park | 6:00 PM

|Riverfront Park | Music on Centerway Bridge | 6:30-8:00 PM

| Elmira Little Theatre at Centerway Square (Quick Fixes Sketches) | 7:00 PM

Wednesday, May 26

Christina Johnson at Centerway Walking Bridge (Painting Demo) | 4:00 PM

(Painting Demo) | Jen Sekella at Riverfront Park (Body Art/Face Painting with models) | 6:00 PM

(Body Art/Face Painting with models) | Picnic in the Park | Music in Riverfront Park and Northside (Park Ln., next to Senior Center) | 6:00-9:00 PM

Thursday, May 27

Lexi Loss at Centerway Square (Poetry) | 4:00 PM

(Poetry) | Jose Gomez at Centerway Square (Piano Music and Singing) | 6:00 PM

(Piano Music and Singing) | Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes Brass Quintet | Riverfront Park | 7:00 PM

| Riverfront Park | Guided Public Art Tours | Centennial Sculpture (pre-registration required please click here for FREE tickets) | 6:00 PM

Friday, May 28

Michael Czarnecki at Centerway Square (Poetry and Storytelling) | 4:00 PM

(Poetry and Storytelling) | Rafael Grigorian’s Ballet Studio | Centerway Square | 6:00 PM

| Centerway Square | Drive-In Movie Night: Scoob! | Corning Credit Union Parking Lot | 9:00 PM | Click here for more information and to purchase tickets

| Corning Credit Union Parking Lot | | Guided Public Art Tours | Centennial Sculpture (pre-registration required please click here for FREE tickets) | 6:00 PM

| Centennial Sculpture (pre-registration required please click here for FREE tickets) | Self-Guided Featured Artist Stroll | Market Street | All Day

Saturday, May 29

Vicie Rolling at Centerway Square (Poetry and Storytelling)| 1:00 PM

(Poetry and Storytelling)| Gerard Burke at Centerway Square (Blues Music) | 3:00 PM

(Blues Music) | Guided Public Art Tours | Centennial Sculpture (pre-registration required; please click here for FREE tickets) | 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

| Centennial Sculpture (pre-registration required; please click here for FREE tickets) | Centerway Square concert | Funknut | 6:00-8:00 PM

Sunday, May 30

Memorial Day Salute | Riverfront Park | 1:00 PM

| Riverfront Park | Centerway Square Concert | Tom Killian Trio | 2:00 PM

| Tom Killian Trio | Guided Public Art Tours | Centennial Sculpture (pre-registration required please click here for FREE tickets) | 12:00 PM & 2:00 PM

Can’t make the event in person? No worries! Tune in to the following activities virtually on our Facebook.