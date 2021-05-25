GlassFest Fusion 2021: Local artist performs live art demos

CORNING, NY (WETM) – GlassFest Fusion continues with local artist demonstrations! You might recognize Filomena Jack’s artwork from around the Twin Tiers, including a colorful mural of a dragonfly in Elmira. She has been creating art for roughly 30-years, and today she showed off her talent for GlassFest.

Jack said that she is no stranger to painting in front of people. As a teacher and a muralist, she is often observed while she creates.

“I do a lot of street art,” Jack said. “I’m working on a mural in Watkins Glen, and it is just part of the territory, and I want people to be excited about art, so if I can show them just a little bit of my excitement by engaging with them or even letting them hold the brush and make some marks on my piece, I hope so much that plants a seed that they will want to then go and try to make some art themselves.

“If you have missed any of the events at this year’s GlassFest Fusion, there are several more opportunities throughout the week.

Wednesday, May 26

Christina Johnson at Centerway Walking Bridge (Painting Demo) | 4:00 PM

(Painting Demo) | Jen Sekella at Riverfront Park (Body Art/Face Painting with models) | 6:00 PM

(Body Art/Face Painting with models) | Picnic in the Park | Music in Riverfront Park and Northside (Park Ln., next to Senior Center) | 6:00-9:00 PM

Thursday, May 27

Lexi Loss at Centerway Square (Poetry) | 4:00 PM

(Poetry) | Jose Gomez at Centerway Square (Piano Music and Singing) | 6:00 PM

(Piano Music and Singing) | Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes Brass Quintet | Riverfront Park | 7:00 PM

| Riverfront Park | Guided Public Art Tours | Centennial Sculpture (pre-registration required please click here for FREE tickets) | 6:00 PM

Friday, May 28

Michael Czarnecki at Centerway Square (Poetry and Storytelling) | 4:00 PM

(Poetry and Storytelling) | Rafael Grigorian’s Ballet Studio | Centerway Square | 6:00 PM

| Centerway Square | Drive-In Movie Night: Scoob! | Corning Credit Union Parking Lot | 9:00 PM | Click here for more information and to purchase tickets

| Corning Credit Union Parking Lot | | Guided Public Art Tours | Centennial Sculpture (pre-registration required please click here for FREE tickets) | 6:00 PM

| Centennial Sculpture (pre-registration required please click here for FREE tickets) | Self-Guided Featured Artist Stroll | Market Street | All Day

Saturday, May 29

Vicie Rolling at Centerway Square (Poetry and Storytelling)| 1:00 PM

(Poetry and Storytelling)| Gerard Burke at Centerway Square (Blues Music) | 3:00 PM

(Blues Music) | Guided Public Art Tours | Centennial Sculpture (pre-registration required; please click here for FREE tickets) | 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

| Centennial Sculpture (pre-registration required; please click here for FREE tickets) | Centerway Square concert | Funknut | 6:00-8:00 PM

Sunday, May 30

Memorial Day Salute | Riverfront Park | 1:00 PM

| Riverfront Park | Centerway Square Concert | Tom Killian Trio | 2:00 PM

| Tom Killian Trio | Guided Public Art Tours | Centennial Sculpture (pre-registration required please click here for FREE tickets) | 12:00 PM & 2:00 PM

Can’t make the event in person? No worries! Tune in to the following activities virtually on our Facebook.