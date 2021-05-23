GlassFest Fusion starts Monday, weeklong event adapts in post-pandemic times

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – On Monday, GlassFest Fusion starts in The City of Corning. The event is a celebration of the region’s rich history of glass and the art of glassmaking.

The event is presented by Corning’s Gaffer District and Chemung Canal Trust Company. This year event organizers are “fusing” together, traditional aspects of the annual event with virtual ones.

Ongoing Activities

Streaming of glass blowing demonstrations | Vitrix Hot Glass Studio (77 West Market Street)

| Vitrix Hot Glass Studio (77 West Market Street) Pop-up art and music entertainment | Throughout Corning’s Gaffer District

| Throughout Corning’s Gaffer District Corning Museum of Glass In Sparkling Company Exhibit

Monday, May 24

Picnic in the Park | Music in Riverfront Park and Northside (Park Ln, next to senior center) | 6:00-9:00 PM

Tuesday, May 25

Centerway Bridge 100th Birthday Kickoff

Ceremony |Riverfront Park | 6:00 PM

|Riverfront Park | Music on Centerway Bridge | 6:30-8:00 PM

Wednesday, May 26

Picnic in the Park | Music in Riverfront Park and Northside (Park Ln., next to Senior Center) | 6:00-9:00 PM

Thursday, May 27

Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes Brass Quintet | Riverfront Park | 7:00 PM

| Riverfront Park | Guided Public Art Tours | Centennial Sculpture (pre-registration required please click here for FREE tickets) | 6:00 PM

Friday, May 28

Rafael Grigorian’s Ballet Studio | Centerway Square | 6:00 PM

| Centerway Square | Drive-In Movie Night: Scoob! | Corning Credit Union Parking Lot | 9:00 PM | Click here for more information and to purchase tickets

| Corning Credit Union Parking Lot | | Guided Public Art Tours | Centennial Sculpture (pre-registration required please click here for FREE tickets) | 6:00 PM

| Centennial Sculpture (pre-registration required please click here for FREE tickets) | Self-Guided Featured Artist Stroll | Market Street | All Day

Saturday, May 29

Guided Public Art Tours | Centennial Sculpture (pre-registration required; please click here for FREE tickets) | 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

| Centennial Sculpture (pre-registration required; please click here for FREE tickets) | Centerway Square concert | Funknut | 6:00-8:00 PM

Sunday, May 30

Memorial Day Salute | Riverfront Park | 1:00 PM

| Riverfront Park | Centerway Square Concert | Tom Killian Trio | 2:00 PM

| Tom Killian Trio | Guided Public Art Tours | Centennial Sculpture (pre-registration required please click here for FREE tickets) | 12:00 PM & 2:00 PM

Can’t make the event in person? No worries! Tune in to the following activities virtually on our Facebook.

Tuesday | Centerway Bridge 100th Birthday Kickoff | 6:00 PM

| | Friday | Featured Artist Stroll | All Day

| | Sunday | Memorial Day Salute | 1:00 PM

COVID-19 Protocols

Per CDC recommendations, unvaccinated individuals should wear a face mask AND maintain 6′ from other attendees. Thank you!