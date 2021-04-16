GlassFest returning to Corning in 2021

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Gaffer District has announced that GlassFest Fusion 2021 will take place May 24-30.

GlassFest was virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Like everyone in this continued pandemic, we are trying to plan events knowing that restrictions may be lifted at any time, but also aware that it is unlikely we will be back to a ‘normal’ crowd size any time soon,” said Coleen Fabrizi, Gaffer District executive director. “That being said, we are planning to make our annual GlassFest this year into GlassFest Fusion, a week-long celebration that fuses elements of our traditional event with the outdoor, micro-sized happenings that fit today’s reality.”

Following is a list of the entertainment and promotions being planned:

Pop-up local musical entertainment on Centerway stage and in various outdoor spaces throughout the downtown.

Large screen video in the window of Vitrix Hot Glass Studio showing highlights of glass blowing that takes place inside.

Special tribute video featuring the banners from Hometown Hero program shown on large TV screens in various windows throughout the downtown.

A Gold Star memorial tribute in Centerway square on Sunday with honor guard to remember 17 local Hometown Heroes who have been killed in action.

A guided Arts Crawl featuring local artist’s work as well as public art installations throughout the city.

Kick-off of the 100th birthday of Centerway Bridge.

A series of “Picnic in the Park” times where visitors can get take out at local restaurants and then enjoy it at various outdoor locations featuring music or entertainment.

Business promotions to be defined by each business.

Gift card distribution to downtown hotels and nearby campgrounds to promote shopping locally.

A full listing of all activities and times can be found at gafferdistrict.com and will be updated during coming weeks.

“We are extremely excited for this year’s unique GlassFest Fusion, and although we still are unable to fill the streets with residents and visitors, we applaud the Gaffer District for creating another creative and fun event that will showcase the artisans, museums, restaurants and retail shops that make this region such a great place to live and visit,” said Scott T. Heffner, Vice President and Director of Marketing for Chemung Canal Trust Company, the presenting sponsor of GlassFest, since its inception in 2010.

Other sponsors include Guthrie Corning Hospital, Radisson Corning, Corelle Brands, Corning Enterprises, Corning Museum of Glass and Marich Music.