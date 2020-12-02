Gunlocke delays Wayland plant layoffs

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – Gunlocke, a furniture manufacturer founded in Wayland, has delayed the layoff of about two dozen employees at their Steuben County plant, according to an updated WARN notice.

The layoffs, which were scheduled to happen in mid-December 2020, “will be postponed from the 14-day period starting on 12/15/2020 to the 14-day period starting on 3/12/2021.”

Originally the layoffs were expected to impact 29 employees, but the new notice says only be a “permanent separation of 23 employees.”

The company’s reason for the layoffs, according to the original WARN notice, was for “relocation of certain product lines to other facilities within the United States.”

The W. H. Gunlocke Chair Company was founded in 1902 by William H. Gunlocke and four other wood furniture experts after they acquired a vacant factory in Wayland.