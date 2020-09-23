Gunlocke laying off employees at Wayland plant

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – Gunlocke, a furniture manufacturer founded in Wayland, will be laying off 29 people as part of a plant relocation, according to a WARN notice.

According to the WARN notice, “Permanent Plant Layoff will begin to take place during the 14-day period starting on or about 12/15/2020.” The company’s reason for the playoffs, according to the WARN notice, was for “relocation of certain product lines to other facilities within the United States.”

According to the company’s website, the W. H. Gunlocke Chair Company was founded in 1902 by William H. Gunlocke and four other wood furniture experts after they acquired a vacant factory in Wayland.

18 News has reached out to Gunlocke for comment.