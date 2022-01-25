Hey! Keep your sidewalks clear in Corning

Corning Bureau

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Corning is reminding residents of their responsibility to keep sidewalks clear in front of their homes, saying the winter conditions create a safety concern.

In the announcement, the City said that property owners must keep sidewalks in front of their property clear of snow and ice while the city helps keep the roads plowed. The City said it is an “issue that impacts safety and the walkability” of the community.

“There are many areas throughout the City where sidewalks are still covered with snow and ice from our most recent storm which makes them unsafe for pedestrians,” said City Manager Mark Ryckman. “While the City’s efforts continue to be focused on ensuring our streets are plowed, we need our property owners to keep sidewalks clear.”

