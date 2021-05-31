Highest-rated specialty museums in New York, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER) – The Ashmolean Museum, founded in 1683 at the University of Oxford, stands as the first public museum in the world. The gallery was started when its founder, Elias Ashmole, in 1677 donated his private collection to the university. Much of that original collection is still on display, including a crystal ball, several kidney stones, and preserved, exotic animals.

By creating the museum, Ashmole sought to do what all museum curators have worked for since: to create a space where people could be inspired and educated by artifacts and art from the world around them. Specialty museums are particularly focused, diving deep into highly specific subject matters, from seashells to ventriloquism.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest specialty museums in New York on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to see what unique museums are in your own home state.

#30. Rock City Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (183 reviews)

– Address: 505 Route 16 S, Olean, NY 14760-9643

#29. Saratoga Automobile Museum

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (277 reviews)

– Address: 110 Avenue of the Pnes, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866-6220

#28. Lake Placid Olympic Museum

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (767 reviews)

– Address: 2634 Main St Olympic Center, Lake Placid, NY 12946-3648

#27. The 1890 House Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Address: 37 Tompkins St, Cortland, NY 13045-2772

#26. Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (282 reviews)

– Address: Planting Fields Rd., Oyster Bay, NY 11771

#25. Onondaga Historical Association

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)

– Address: 321 Montgomery St, Syracuse, NY 13202-2098

#24. Noguchi Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (194 reviews)

– Address: 9 – 01 33rd Rd, Long Island City, NY 11106

#23. Empire State Railway Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Address: not available

#22. Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,344 reviews)

– Address: 12th Avenue & 46th Street Pier 86, New York City, NY 10036

#21. New York Public Library

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14,359 reviews)

– Address: 476 5th Ave New York, NY 10018, New York City, NY 10018

#20. Staten Island Museum at Snug Harbor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)

– Address: 1000 Richmond Ter Building A, Staten Island, NY 10301-1114

#19. Antique Boat Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (423 reviews)

– Address: 750 Mary St, Clayton, NY 13624-1119

#18. The Museum at Bethel Woods

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (523 reviews)

– Address: 200 Hurd Road, Bethel, NY 12720

#17. National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (283 reviews)

– Address: 191 Union Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866-3513

#16. Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (605 reviews)

– Address: 2 W 3rd St, Jamestown, NY 14701-5104

#15. Hudson River Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)

– Address: 511 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY 10701-1899

#14. George Eastman Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,037 reviews)

– Address: 900 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-2298

#13. Niagara Power Project Visitors Center

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (172 reviews)

– Address: 5777 Lewiston Rd, Lewiston, NY 14092-2199

#12. Glenn H. Curtiss Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (600 reviews)

– Address: 8419 State Route 54, Hammondsport, NY 14840-9795

#11. Cradle of Aviation Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (406 reviews)

– Address: 1 Davis Ave, Garden City, NY 11530-6743

#10. Museum of the Moving Image

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (698 reviews)

– Address: 3601 35th Ave, Astoria, NY 11106-1226

#9. Kingston Uptown Historic District

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (185 reviews)

– Address: Green and John Streets, Kingston, NY 12401

#8. National Comedy Center

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (259 reviews)

– Address: 203 W 2nd St, Jamestown, NY 14701-4903

#7. Motorcyclepedia Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (166 reviews)

– Address: 250 Lake St, Newburgh, NY 12550-5262

#6. Hudson River Maritime Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (154 reviews)

– Address: 50 Rondout Lndg, Kingston, NY 12401-6092

#5. Corning Museum of Glass

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,695 reviews)

– Address: 1 Museum Way, Corning, NY 14830-2253

#4. New York Transit Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (959 reviews)

– Address: Corner of Boerum Place and Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

#3. National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,619 reviews)

– Address: 25 Main St, Cooperstown, Otsego, NY 13326-1330

#2. Snug Harbor Cultural Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (300 reviews)

– Address: 1000 Richmond Ter, Staten Island, NY 10301-1114

#1. The National 9/11 Memorial & Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95,283 reviews)

– Address: 180 Greenwich St World Trade Center, New York City, NY 10007-0089

