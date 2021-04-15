Hornell Area Humane Society takes on stray cat population

HORNELL, NY (WETM) – As the weather gets warmer, the Hornell Area Humane Society (HAHS) reboots their annual campaign, Spay the Stray.

Volunteers set up traps in targeted locations across Steuben County. They catch the cats to vaccinate, spay/neuter them. Sandra Rapp, HAHS Board of Directors Vice President, is one of the volunteers.

It’s unclear how many stray cats roam the county. Rapp said that there are hundreds or even a thousand felines in the community.

The program began in 2016, and they have managed to capture well over 350 cats. Spaying or neutering cats will help slow down the population, and the vaccines will help them stay safe from diseases.

After setting the traps, Rapp and other volunteers wait to see how many that they can capture. Once the kitties make their way into the tuna-laced cage, a door flings down, preventing their escape.

Rapp will then take that cats to her home, where they will be warm and safe. The next day, she will take them to see a veterinarian for their treatment.

After a night or two of recovery, Rapp releases them back into the wild, where she picked them up.

“People are very thankful because they are caregivers of these animals, and they want what’s best for them,” Rapp said. “It doesn’t take long for a couple of cats to become a couple of dozen cats, and then they will become overwhelmed.”HAHS relies heavily on donations.

To find out how to support or adopt a furry friend, head to their website.