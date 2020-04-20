Live Now
PA Officials Provide update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth

Hornell Area Transit rider tests positive for COVID-19

Corning Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORNELL, N.Y. (WEMT) – A passenger on a Hornell Area Transit bus has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the company.

In a Facebook post shared on Sunday the company said the passenger was asymptomatic when riding on April 16 and later tested positive.

Steuben County has reported 195 cases of COVID-19 as of 11 a.m. on April 20 with 106 cases in the Hornell region. A large number of those cases have been in nursing homes such as Hornell Gardens and Elderwood at Hornell.

18 News will have more on this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
More Corning

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator