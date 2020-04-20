Hornell Area Transit rider tests positive for COVID-19

HORNELL, N.Y. (WEMT) – A passenger on a Hornell Area Transit bus has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the company.

In a Facebook post shared on Sunday the company said the passenger was asymptomatic when riding on April 16 and later tested positive.

Steuben County has reported 195 cases of COVID-19 as of 11 a.m. on April 20 with 106 cases in the Hornell region. A large number of those cases have been in nursing homes such as Hornell Gardens and Elderwood at Hornell.

