Hornell bridge construction

HORNELL, NY (WETM)- Construction on the Seneca bridge in Hornell is underway and some locals are concerned that they will be affected.

This is one of three bridges that are being replaced in Hornell.

Some local business owners were initially worried that the road closures could affect their business but Gary Packer owner of Hornell Electronics Services said that despite a small adjustment the flow of customers has not changed too much.

“Just in the first few days, we had a little hiccup because its a new traffic pattern for local people,” Packer said. “But once we got passed the first couple of days, you know with the help of the construction firm that is actually doing the work the City of Hornell was helpful by sending people down and I think we are at a status quo I think we are back to where we were with really no impact.