Hornell citizens vote where grant money goes

HORNELL, NY (WETM)- Hornell holds a public workshop on how to use the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding awarded last year.

Posters with each project lined the wall with a quick explanation on how the money would be used for each project.

The attendees were given fake money to cast their votes for the projects they felt deserving of the grant money.

The DRI committee will calculate the votes and hold a meeting to share the results on Feb 13. The committee will ultimately narrow down the projects that they think will best serve the community and present those choices to the state.

New York State officials get the final say on which projects get funding.