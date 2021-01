HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Department of Motor Vehicle office in Hornell was closed early on Jan. 4 due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.

The office is scheduled to reopen on Jan. 5 with normal business hours, according to the county Public Health Education Coordinator.

As of Jan. 31, 2020, Steuben County had 619 active cases of COVID-19.