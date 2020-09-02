Hornell DRI project is on pause but it’s not going away

HORNELL, NY (WETM) – October 2019, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the City of Hornell would receive a $10 million in the Downtown Renovation Initiative Grant, DRI, but then the pandemic happened.

Hornell Mayor John Buckley assures the public that Hornell will still be receiving the money to spruce up the city, but it might take longer than previously expected.

“We are very optimistic, the money is still there,” said Buckley. “I get asked all of the time, ‘hey, what ever happened to the $10 million?’ It’s still there, it hasn’t been spent, we are just kind of waiting right now, we are basically in a holding pattern if you will.”

Buckley says that he is in communication with state partners and he hopes to get a clearer idea of when the money will by allocated in the fall or winter.