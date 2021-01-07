Hornell Elementary School will be closing its doors at the end of the school year

HORNELL, NY (WETM) – The Bryant Elementary School, dedicated to second and third graders, will be closing its doors at the end of this school year. Last night, the potential buyer for the building was announced.

The students will be consolidating in the building with fourth through sixth graders. The move is proposed to save the district money and become more efficient. This action has been in the works for years and results from a study done in 2018/2019 recommend the closer of the school, according to Hornell School District Superintendent Jeremy Palotti.

“The timing as it intersects with the current pandemic, and financial challenges that municipalities across New York State will be facing, not just this year, but in subsequent years as a result of what’s happening during the last 10 months, the timing of being able to save at a minimum $500,000 from our budget by making this closure is really something that we can’t ignore.”

Palotti said that redundant services will be cut, including the reduction of administrative staff, including the elimination of the elementary school principal.

Last summer, Park Grove Realty took a tour of the school, and after six months of negotiating, a contract was executed at the end of December, according to Palotti. The vision is to transform the school into workforce housing.

“We are not closing the building this year because we have a buyer, it helps that we have a buyer, but we are closing the building because it is in line with our long-range plan and our long-range plan and our long-range needs for our district from an educational standpoint, from a financial standpoint etcetera,” Palottie said. “So it is in line with where we are going, it just so happens that we happen to have a buyer.”

In two weeks, there will be a city council meeting to discuss the sale of the building.

The closure of the building is set in stone, but the voters will decide on the sale of the building to Park Grove Realty at a later date.