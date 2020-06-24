Hornell High School to hold three graduation ceremonies

HORNELL, N.Y. (WEMT) – Hornell High School will hold three ceremonies based on alphabetical order on Friday, June 26 at 4:00, 6:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Each graduate is allotted two guests by ticket only, which will be provided in the students senior packets. Parking instructions will also be included in that packet, which will be received at graduation rehearsal.

Rehearsal will be Friday, June 26 at 9:00 a.m. at the high school with breakfast included.

The three groups are broken down by alphabet:

Group 1-4:00 p.m. (Acton-Faulkner)

Group 2-6:00 p.m. (Fisher-Mills)

Group 3-8:00 p.m. (Moore-Zschoche)

Six speakers (Sophia Carretto, Carter Lyng, Emma Flaitz, Katrina Bown, Leah Harkenrider, and Vivianne Spitulnik) will be at each ceremony, and will graduate in group 1.

Parents will sit in the stands (a map will be sent out next week for each ceremony) and their child’s Senior banner will depict where their seat is.

Guests will be able to enter the stadium for seating at 3:40, 5:40 and 7:40 from each designated parking lot.

Once the commencement ceremony has ended, a 5:20, 7:20 and 9:20 parade through town will be led by our HPD and HFD from each parking lot.

No faculty or staff will be able attend the ceremony in person this year due to the 150 person limit.

A photographer will also be present at each ceremony, and a link will be shared regarding how to retrieve these photos within a week following the ceremony.

A thorough cleansing will occur during each ceremony, including the stadium and on-field seating.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the high school main office at 324-1303 x. 1502.