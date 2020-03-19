Hornell issues curfew for minors amid COVID-19

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Hornell has initiated a curfew for all individuals 17-years-old or younger between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

WHEREAS, the Board of Public Safety for the City of Hornell believes it would be in the best interest of City of Hornell residents to temporarily impose a curfew within the City of Hornell, and

WHEREAS, the Chief of Police in the City of Hornell has recommended that a curfew be imposed upon all individuals 17 years old or less between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., and

WHEREAS, this recommendation is based upon observations by police officers of youth congregating in groups at night in the City of Hornell.

NOW, THEREFORE, it is hereby resolved that:

Effective immediately, a curfew is hereby imposed on all individuals 17 years old or less between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. unless said individuals are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian or unless they are going to and from work. Any violation will be subject to a fine not to exceed $250.00.

City of Hornell