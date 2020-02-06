Hornell Mayor to announce plans after devastating November fire

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell Mayor John Buckley will hold a press conference on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 2:00 p.m. to discuss the next steps in the cleanup and recovery of Preston Ave. after last November’s fire.

The press conference will be live-streamed on our website starting at 2:00 p.m.

The American Red Cross, Finger Lakes Chapter assisted more than 20 people after seven homes were destroyed on Nov. 17, 2019, in the Maple City. Miraculously, no residents were hurt and the community was able to come together to help those impacted.

Fire departments from Arkport, Canisteo, and Fremont provided mutual aid after the first crews thought they were responding to just one structure fire, not multiple.

One firefighter described the heat of his jacket melting on his skin. Another called it a “once in a lifetime fire.” The heat was so intense that some of their equipment began to melt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.