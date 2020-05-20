Hornell Memorial Day Parade back on after COVID cancelation

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hornell Memorial Day Parade is no longer canceled due to COVID-19 following a Board of Public Safety meeting, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

The Parade will go on as originally scheduled following Governor Cuomo’s decision to allow vehicle-only parades. Mayor John Buckley is coordinating with local veterans groups to organize the parade.

“I am thrilled we are able to have the annual Memorial Day Parade” said Mayor John Buckley. “It is so important we recognize and pay tribute to our servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our great country.”

The Board of Public Safety is asking spectators to practice social distancing during the parade.

Lineup will begin at 10am on Bank Street.The parade will start promptly at 10:30 and will go from the East Main St bridge to Broadway.

According to Steuben County there have been 81 cases of COVID-19 in the City of Hornell, the most in the county, 22 in the Village of North Hornell, and 14 cases in Hornellsville.

So far 166 of Steuben County’s 252 COVID-19 cases have recovered with 41 deaths, a majority in nursing homes in the Hornell area, Hornell Gardens and Elderwood at Hornell.