Hornell mother publishes children’s book about first responders

HORNELL, NY (WETM) – A local woman publishes a children’s book about parents who are first responders, Come Home Safe, We Love You.

What started as a Father’s Day gift for Tiffany Donovan’s husband, a firefighter, and EMT for the City of Hornell, became a published book for children everywhere.

“What I really had learned that having a family member who is a first responder can be a very proud moment in our family’s lives,” said Donovan. “But it also comes with a downside of their family being away more so than they are present.”

Donovan pulls her inspiration from her family to write the book.

“I have learned through my own children that this can become confusing for them, so I really wanted my book to show children that are experiencing this that their family members, even though they might not be there, they still love them and care for them and support them,” said Donovan.

Because of the pandemic, more children have parents risking their lives on the frontlines than before, and Donovan feels that this book will relate to a lot of families.

“A lot of children who have parents who are essential staff, so they are working on the front lines, they are working long hours, hard days, they can be experiencing some of these feelings that children who have parents in these fields face,” said Donovan.

Donovan works as a Cook Manager at GST Boces, and becoming a published author was not a dream of hers before. Now, she is working on her second book when she is not cooking on the frontlines for students at home.

While working with the illustrator of the book, Donovan expressed that she wanted rich, bright colors. She also wanted to see her family in the book.

“So my husband is the main character and then our three children,” said Donovan.

When the pandemic ends, Donovan plans on doing a book signing at a local Hornell bookstore.

If you want to purchase the book now click this link.