Hornell Police rescue suicidal man, remind the community of resources available for those in need

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – On Sunday Hornell Police assisted a suicidal man with a gun on Taylor Street.
Police responded around 5:45 p.m. for a report of a despondent person with a gun to his head. Officers were able to make contact with the man and after 15 minutes were able to get him to place the gun down.
The man was transported to St. James Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
During these extraordinary times of extraordinary stress, the Hornell Police Department would like to remind those having suicidal thoughts that there is help.
Some resources available include:
Steuben County Mental Health: 607-324-2483
Hornell: 607-664-2255
Bath: 607-937-6201
Corning: 607-937-7800
After hours and weekends: 2-1-1 HELPLINE can connect you with nearly 600 human services, physical and mental health agencies that can help with nearly any problem before it becomes a crisis. Just dial 2-1-1 on any phone, text your ZIP code to 898211, or visit 211helpline.org to connect with a community information referral specialist.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255 https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/
Veterans Crisis Line 1-800-273-8255 Press 1Text 838255 https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/
You can also call the Hornell Police Department at 324-2860 or 911 for help.