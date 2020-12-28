Hornell Police rescue suicidal man, remind the community of resources available for those in need

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – On Sunday Hornell Police assisted a suicidal man with a gun on Taylor Street.

Police responded around 5:45 p.m. for a report of a despondent person with a gun to his head. Officers were able to make contact with the man and after 15 minutes were able to get him to place the gun down.

The man was transported to St. James Hospital for a mental health evaluation.