Hornell to honor slain Sgt. Daniel J. Swift with new memorial

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Hornell will soon honor Hornell Police Sergeant Daniel J. Swift, who was killed in the line of duty on October 24, 1973.

“Sergeant Swift was killed nearly 50 years ago, his memory and his sacrifice must never be forgotten,” said Hornell Mayor John Buckley. “Anytime a first responder or military servicemember is killed in the line of duty, we as a grateful society have an obligation to honor their name and their sacrifice. Sergeant Swift is rightfully due this honor and as Mayor, I am humbled and committed to seeing that his sacrifice is memorialized,” he said.

On October 24, 1973, Sgt. Swift was intentionally struck and killed by a 15-year-old driving a vehicle while Swift was attempting to arrest the three juvenile occupants.

The teen driver was charged with juvenile delinquency for the death of Sgt. Swift. In 1977, the man was sentenced to a year in jail for reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and DWI after he tried to run over another Hornell police officer in a parking lot.

Hornell native, Joe Huang-Racalto added, “Having this memorial is a fitting tribute to an individual who gave his life protecting this wonderful city. I am grateful to Mayor Buckley for his eagerness to help me and Danny develop this memorial,” said Mr. Huang-Racalto. “I’m also grateful to Chief Ted Murray for his strong endorsement of this idea. Chief Murray and the members of the Hornell Police Department know that this is long overdue. Finally, I am proud of the universal support the Hornell and law enforcement communities have shown to the Swift family,” he said.

Dan Swift, son of Sgt. Swift, added, “My family and I are deeply moved by this fitting tribute. My father, Sergeant Daniel Swift was 100 percent dedicated to the betterment of Hornell,” said Mr. Swift. “John (Mayor Buckley) and Joe are longtime Hornell supporters and are equally dedicated to doing what’s right for our community. This is long overdue, and I continually look forward to working with Mayor Buckley and Joe through to the opening of this memorial,” he said.

Further details of the memorial will be announced at noon on Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Community Bank on Seneca Road.