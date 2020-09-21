Hornell will allow Trick or Treating this Halloween despite COVID-19

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Hornell does not plan to restrict trick-or-treating this Halloween due to COVID-19, according to Mayor John Buckley.

First reported by our media partner The Leader, Buckley announced the decision during a recent Board of Public Works meeting.

“Ultimately trick or treating is a parent’s decision,” Buckley said. “Do you want to allow your children to go door to door? That’s up to the parents. On the other side as a homeowner, do you want to participate? It’s always been voluntary. The city has always set trick or treat hours, but it’s not a city-sponsored event, it’s not a mandatory event for children or homeowners. Some people do it and some people don’t.”

Buckley’s announcement comes after Governor Andrew Cuomo said he would not ban trick or treating during the COVID-19 pandemic. Guidelines regarding trick or treating are expected to be released by the Governor’s office.

“I would not ban trick or treaters going door to door. I don’t think that’s appropriate. You have neighbors, if you want to go knock on your neighbor’s door, God bless you. I’m not going to tell you not to. If you want to go for a walk with your child through the neighborhood, I’m not going to tell you you can’t take your child through the neighborhood, I’m not going to do that. I will give you my advice and guidance and then you will make the decision about what you do that night.” Governor Andrew Cuomo

Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss tells 18 News that the county will follow the Governor’s guidelines on trick or treating.