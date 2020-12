HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Alexus Davis, 25, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department after a break-in on Airport Road in Hornellsville.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, Davis allegedly entered a residence unlawfully and proceeded to damage and steal property.

Davis was charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, a class C Felony, Petit Larceny and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree.

Davis was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.