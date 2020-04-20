Howard man dies in Friday house fire

HOWARD, N.Y. (WEMT) – Stephen A. Ohradzanski, 84, died in Friday’s house fire in the Town of Howard on Friday evening, according to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard.

On April 17, 2020, deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office responded to 7279 County Route 69, in the Town of Howard, New York, due to a report of a residence on fire with a possible occupant. The Howard, Avoca, Bath, Canisteo, Kanona and Wallace Volunteer Fire Departments responded to contain the fire.

Members of the Steuben County Fire Investigation Team responded with the Sheriff’s Office and Steuben County Emergency Management Office to investigate the fire.

The investigation is continuing as to the cause and origin of the fire, and an autopsy will be performed.