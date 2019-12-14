Hundreds of Salvation Army holiday donations handed out

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM)- The Salvation Army passed out hundreds of toys to families in the Twin Tiers today out of their Corning headquarters.

Food baskets were also passed out coupled with whole turkeys to feed over 540 people.

“I don’t want kids to go without toys,” said Salvation Army Commanding Officer Wanda Rivera. “We have the opportunity that if you don’t have toys for your kid or food for your dinner, for your Christmas dinner, please call us, call us here at the Salvation Army in Corning.”

Knit hats handcrafted by locals were also given out as well as bibles.

Rivera is grateful for the giving nature of the community.

“Very grateful for the community, Steuben County has been so very good donating things, agencies, churches, business, I’m very happy, very grateful for every effort,” said Rivera.