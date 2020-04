WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – NYSEG is reporting that 466 customers are without power in the northwestern region of Steuben County.

Areas affected include the Town and Village of Cohocton and the Town of Wayland. In surrounding counties, Fremont and Dansville are also affected by this outage.

NYSEG has assigned a crew to the outage and reports that power should be restored by around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.