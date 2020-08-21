I-86 Exit 43 ramp closing in Painted Post for construction

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of upcoming closures planned at the westbound off-ramp of Interstate 86 at Exit 43 in Painted Post, Steuben County, for bridge repairs.

The westbound off-ramp is expected to close both Saturday, August 22, and Saturday, August 29, between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. for construction activities. A detour will be in place during construction guiding motorists to use the next ramp on I-86.

Construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.  Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

