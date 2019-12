STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – I-86W at exit 34 is closed after a log truck rolled over in Steuben County.

Courtesy New York State Police

Courtesy New York State Police

The New York State Department of Transportation and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation are assisting with the cleanup.

The status of the driver is unknown at this time.

Stick with 18 News as more information becomes available.