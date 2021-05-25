Iconic Centerway bridge turns 100-years-old today

CORNING, NY (WETM) – For 100 years people have walked up and down the iconic arch. Its rich history is embedded in the community, and today, its century-long existence was celebrated during GlassFest fusion 2021.

Colene Fabrizi kicked off the celebration. She was filled with emotion as she noted that this was one of the first events that could be in-person because of the pandemic.

After joyous speeches were made, musicians played songs on the bridge. In a last-minute announcement, they vowed to donate all of their tips to local charities.