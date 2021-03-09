Identity of Corning fatal fire victim released

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Fire Department Chief Brad Davies confirmed with 18 News that 71-year-old Denis Hoover passed away during Saturday’s fire on W. Hazel St.

Reports of the fire came in shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Heavy smoke was coming out of the home, which has been severely damaged. Crews were able to get the fire under control by 4:30 p.m. aside from occasional hot spots.

According to multiple witnesses and our media partner The Leader, an explosion was heard near the home around 3 p.m.

East Corning, South Corning, Painted Post, and Corning Fire Department, along with EMS and Corning Police, are among the first responders who reported to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.