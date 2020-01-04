Jail Bail: Digital Exclusive

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV) — After January 1, suspects will be released for most crimes without having to pay bail.

The idea behind setting bail is to give an incentive for suspects to appear for their court appearances. Local officials also like to add that a little time in jail can help a situation from being escalated.

Programs inside jail can help a person get off drugs and into programs that can help them get sober. It also allows for a victim on the outside find a safe place to be before a suspect is released.

Some local officials are worried that this change in the law will be harmful to the community and could even lead to death. While others are supportive of the change and think the fear is getting out of hand.

Above is the full interview with Steuben Sheriff Allard about his thoughts surrounding the change in jail bail laws. Below are the full interviews with some of the other local officials.

Brooks Baker, Steuben County District Attorney:

Maj. Whitemore, Steuben Corrections Division:

Shawn Sauro, Steuben County Public Defender: