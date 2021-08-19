Jasper-Troupsburg Central School District meeting after flood damages school building

JASPER, N.Y. (WETM) – The Jasper-Troupsburg Central School District Board of Education will be meeting on Thursday night after severe flooding damaged school buildings.

Superintendent LeeAnn Jordan tells 18 News the Board of Education will discuss potential options for students if the buildings are not ready for the first day of school.

The first day of school for students is Sept. 8 and the district has conference days scheduled for Sept. 2 and 7.

According to the school district website, there are approximately 400 pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students in Jasper-Troupsburg’s two school buildings.

Steuben County was placed into a State of Emergency on both a local and state level on Thursday due to the severe flooding across southern Steuben County.