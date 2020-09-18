Keep Corning Musical, one local’s mission to fund live music on Market Street

CORNING, NY (WETM) – For months, Market Street was closed to cars and on Friday and Saturday nights. During that time, musicians played live music up and down the street. Now that City Council has approved the street’s closure on select days, Ben Borkowski is working to bring back the music as well.

Borkowski explains that the musicians were being paid by the Gaffer District, but those funds have been “exhausted.”

“We are looking for a total of $5,600,” said Borkowski. “So far, we have come up with $1,800 in funding. So it is a good start, but we need people to keep donating people who love live music and value what it brings to market street.”

Borkowski said that the music industry has been hit hard because of the pandemic and that it could get worse when in the winter.

“A lot of venues around our area have just canceled live music for the rest of the year, and it makes a big impact on working musicians,” Borkowski said. “So, this is a really important way to say thank you and give to our musicians, and to enjoy live music on Market Street.”

The money will be divided evenly between the roughly 32 musicians Borkowski is working to book.

Click here if you would like to donate.