Kids’ Farmers Market opens Wednesday in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Kids’ Farmers Market opens for the 2021 season on Wednesday in Corning at the Southeast Steuben County Library.

Kids can come to the Farmers Market at the Library and pick from a selection of healthy fruits and vegetables, as well as look up recipes at the library and try new things. Kids must bring their own bags to the event and those attending must enter the market from the west side of the library, and exit through the lobby.

The market will be open from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. or until all the food is gone, and will run every Wednesday until Aug. 11.