Lane closures scheduled for State Route 36 in Steuben County

Corning Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Road Work Ahead of Schedule_60552215-159532

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Lane closures have been scheduled for State Route 36 in Canisteo and Hornellsville starting on Sept. 10 for pavement rehabilitation, according to NYSDOT.

Work will take place to resurface approximately four miles of pavement along Route 36 between the city of Hornell and village of Canisteo, which is expected to last through the end of September.

During this time, two-way traffic will be maintained using single lane closures. Motorists may experience delays during this time. No detours will be posted.

Construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Corning
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator