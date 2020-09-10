Lane closures scheduled for State Route 36 in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Lane closures have been scheduled for State Route 36 in Canisteo and Hornellsville starting on Sept. 10 for pavement rehabilitation, according to NYSDOT.

Work will take place to resurface approximately four miles of pavement along Route 36 between the city of Hornell and village of Canisteo, which is expected to last through the end of September.

During this time, two-way traffic will be maintained using single lane closures. Motorists may experience delays during this time. No detours will be posted.

Construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions.