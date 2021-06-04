Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul celebrates Watkins Glen’s newest tourist attraction

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WETM) – As pandemic restrictions ease, New York State leaders are continuing to promote tourism across the state.

Earlier today, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul was in Watkins Glen for the ribbon cutting of the Southern Tier’s newest attraction.

Naturlux & Stars Resort is a glamping experience that merges the rustic fun of camping with some of the comforts of a resort. There are 30 tents with different sizes and amenities to meet the needs of the visitors. The tents spread out on 48 acres of land that is adjacent to Watkins Glen International.

This 1.9 Million dollar project took roughly two years to construct.

“I also just love the fact that not only is so beautiful that there is a sense, a sense of possibility here, and we’re so happy that people are back to come to the Glen and to understand that this has got this area has the most diverse opportunities to have fun,” Kathy Hochul, Lieutenant Governor of New York.

Guests will be welcomed next weekend, and there are tents still available.