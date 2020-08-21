Livestock auction at Steuben County Fair amid COVID-19

BATH, NY (WETM) – This year marks Stueben County’s 201st county fair, and while many events had to be canceled because of the pandemic this year, the 4 H livestock auction is still up and running.

Kids and teens show off the animals that they raised and prepared for the auction. There are cows, goats, sheep, pigs, and even a couple of rabbits that will all be auctioned off tomorrow evening a 6 pm at the Steuben County Fair Grounds with some changes because of the coronavirus.

“I mean with COVID, everybody six feet apart when they are bidding, so it’s going to be a lot different, but it would be worth it,” said 4 H participant Braxtyn Elliott, 16.

Elliott has been participating in these events for nine years. This year she has raised and is showing off an 1130 lb cow named Bruiser and two sheep names Bonnie and Clyde.

“I like us being able to show my animals, you spend a lot of time with your animals so like its nice to be able to show them off and show all of the hard work you do,” said Elliott.

But in the past, the participants like Elliott could show off the animals in person. This year they adjusted to an online platform to reduce the possibility of anyone catching the virus.

They still get judged so it’s not all different,” Elliott said.

The set up is similar to a drive-through. Cars drive slowly into a building where pigs, goats, and sheep lay in their pens able to be admired. When the vehicles leave the building, all of the cattle are lined up in the shade, snuggling with the children that raised them.