Local boutique reaction to the upcoming plastic bag ban

HORNELL, NY (WETM) – The plastic bag ban goes into effect in six days. While this has been an adjustment for stores all over the state, the ban may be good for some local businesses.

“It’s made my life easier and plus I save money,” said Dianza Macool, owner of Harmony Blue, a boutique in downtown Hornell.

Macool has ordered totes with the name of her store printed on them. She intends to sell the bags at a small cost and when customers use them at her store in the future they will receive a discount, and there are positives for their business as well.

“It really doesn’t affect my business much at all, we actually use it as an advantage point because we can get bags or totes with our business name on them and then have everybody kind of promote us that way,” Macool said.

At this point, Macool only has three bags left.