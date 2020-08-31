Local businesses want Market Street closure extended, Mayor, says it’s not possible

CORNING, NY (WETM)- Market Street has been closed to cars to allow pedestrians to talk, shop, and eat at a safe social distance during the pandemic. After extending the closure once, the chances of a vote to extend this are looking slim.

Sean Lukasik, President of Corning Area Business Alliance, CABA, wants to get local businesses together to discuss extending the street closure. If a majority is in favor, they plan to ask Corning City Council to vote on an extension.

“When COVID-19 first hit we were making decisions one hour at a time, we were hearing updates one hour at a time. We have grown accustomed to doing that, we’ve grown accustomed to all of the changes that we’ve had to make as a result of being in a global pandemic,” said Lukasik. “Now, that gets exhausting after a while, but we still have to do the work. It doesn’t mean that we are not in a pandemic anymore and we’ve got to keep making decisions, sometimes we have to make fast decisions.”

When asked, Mayor Bill Bolland said that he would consider announcing an emergency meeting later this week for the city council to vote on the possible extension. Later he called and said that the Corning City Manager Mark Ryckman would not have enough time to file paperwork for the liquor license, so Bolland would not bring this matter to a vote.

In response to Bolland’s decision, Lukasik said that he still plans on holding a Zoom meeting with local businesses to see if they still want an extension. If the majority of businesses do, then he will send a letter to the City.

Corning Gaffer District Director, Coleen Fabrizi, said that if the City of Corning wants the street to stay closed then the Gaffer District is willing to submit the necessary event application.