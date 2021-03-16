Local Corning man in Oscar-nominated movie

CORNING, NY (WETM) – You”ll laugh, you’ll cry and you will be inspired by the academy award-nominated documentary, Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution, on Netflix.

Not only is it inspirational, but it features a local Corning man, Larry Allison, for his hard work and dedication as the Director at Camp Jened in the 1970s.

Camp Jened was a summer camp for teens with disabilities. During this time, the documentary shows how difficult it was to be a person with disabilities, but at this camp, the kids could finally just be kids.

Don Allison, Larry Allison’s brother, said that Larry would do everything in his power to make sure that the kids felt included, and the camp councilors were aware of the needs of the campers. Don said that for a week before the campers would arrive, he would have the councilors use crutches or wheelchairs to get a better understanding of how the campgrounds would feel for the campers.

“In the movie, he has a mission statement that says… they don’t have to kowtow to us, we have to learn from them,” Don said.

The film follows the life of many of the campers as they start a revolution to get equal rights.

For Larry, Don said that after the camp closed, Larry went to work for three mayors in the “handicap division” in New York City.

“The polling booths in New York City never had ramps,” Don Allison recalled. “So he pushed and pushed and pushed and pushed until the got ramps.”

Don Allison teared up when he watched the movie. His brother passed away years ago from cancer, but hearing his voice was truly special.