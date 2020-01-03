Local effects from E-cig flavor ban

HORSEHEADS, NY (WETM)- The White House announces that there will be a ban on e-cig flavors omitting tobacco and menthol. Local vape shop says that they don’t anticipate this ban will change their business.

“Disposable pods are sold with the liquid already inside of them, that is what is being banned federally, so for us here in this store it would not affect us in any way,” explained Ashley Krise, manager of the Flavourium in Horseheads.

She is more worried about the possible ban in New York that is coming up on in six days because she says that it includes the liquid that does not come pre-packaged in the pods.

“Would definitely impact our store as to that’s 95 percent of your options when you walk in here,” Krise said. “So if a flavor ban whet into effect in the state of New York, then yes, that would highly like impact our business.”