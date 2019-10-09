Local Halloween trends

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Halloween is quickly approaching and people are trying to figure out what to dress up as.

Don Lewis is the owner of the Halloween Warehouse in Horseheads and he spoke about what popular costumes people are choosing this year.

“With all the new stuff we see at Halloween shows and see first hand what the new shows are coming out with and what is supposed to be hot and what’s not so we stock up on all of that stuff like that like this year,” Lewis said, “IT obviously and stranger things is going to be a popular one this year so we try to bulk up as much as possible on that so that we don’t run out of that for the families or the kids that come in and want to be that certain character.”

Superhero costumes for both boys and girls have continued to be popular from year to year. The clown IT is available for both men and women and can be a scary couple costume.

Lewis also said political figure masks are decreasing in popularity. In his store he is carrying fewer of them than he has in the past.

Do it yourself (DIY) costumes are trending and gaining more popularity from year to year.