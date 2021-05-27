Local high school dedicates Greenhouse in memory of community volunteer Jodi Kohli

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Laughter, tears, and memories were shared at the Corning-Painted Post High School greenhouse dedication in honor of Jodi Kohli.

Kohli passed away on February 28, 2020, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, hard work, and love for the community.

Jodi worked with school administration and community leaders to improve the C-PP school district facilities for over a decade. She helped create the grassroots groups Education Plus, Concerned Parents, and the Vote Yes campaign; she also created the outdoor gardens at the Corning Community Food Pantry. The Greenhouse is dedicated to Jodi Kohli in honor of her love for nature, her family, and her community. Corning-Painted Post Area School District

The greenhouse will be used for educational purposes for the students. Produce will be donated to the Food Bank and Food Pantry.

In honor of Jodi Kohli who impacted the lives of many people in the Corning-Painted Post Area School District and community from 1998 to 2019. Jodi served in many volunteer roles including: